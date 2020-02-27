To The Daily Sun,
I am a resident of Weirs Beach and I have decided to run for state representative in Belknap County's 3rd District, as a Republican candidate. I am proud to call this district my home and I'm ready to step up and represent it. I believe the Statehouse must put the Constitution first and be made more transparent, and our legislators more accessible.
I'm going to focus on many of the top issues of our time in order to bring us into a better future. We'll work together to battle addiction, improve public education, protect our 2nd Amendment rights and keep the N.H. Advantage by making sure no income or sales taxes are added. I want to be proactive in tackling these issues.
I ask you today to stand behind me; volunteer when you can, give what you can, and spread the word in Belknap's 3rd district. The people of Laconia and importance of preserving our Constitution is why I am running. I hope you and your family will join me!
Mike Bordes
Laconia
