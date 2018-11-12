To The Daily Sun,
I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the voters of Laconia for reposing their trust and confidence in returning me to the New Hampshire House for the upcoming term in January. To say that I am humbled and honored would be an understatement.
As we look ahead to the legislative calendar, the only certainty I may offer is that I will always keep an open mind and examine both sides of the issue, politics notwithstanding. Foremost among these considerations will be the best interests of Laconia and the residents of Belknap County.
Wishing everyone a happy and blessed upcoming holiday season, and thank you again Laconia!
Peter J. Spanos
District3, New Hampshire House of Representatives
Laconia
