To The Daily Sun,
Joseph McCarthy may want to rethink his statement that Rep. Mike Bordes' constituents are located at the Belknap County Republican Committee meetings. Constituents are citizens whom a legislator has been elected to represent. Part of a legislator's job in a democracy is to serve these constituents, all of them, even the ones who didn't vote for said representative by representing their interests in the legislature and by providing a direct link to government. A few of Rep. Bordes' constituents may well be at that meeting, but the majority are not. There is no requirement for any representative to attend that meeting and never has been. That being said, maybe implying he is an absentee representative is also a misnomer. I hear there are some very affordable English classes at Lakes Region Community College if Mr. McCarthy would like further assistance.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
