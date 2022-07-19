Here is a headline from the Granite Grok blog: "Common Sense Radio – What Is This 'Citizens for Belknap' and Why You Should Hate Them. Willful Deceit Is Not Nice."
The Granite Grok founder is self described as an evangelical Christian. Telling people to hate others is not part of that doctrine. Nobody is trying to clear the conservative Republicans from the delegation. Conservative Republicans do not tell church ministers that their elderly parishioners need better jobs if they are facing eviction. Conservative Republicans do not try to secede from the United States. Conservative Republicans do not accept settlement or assistance money from the government while decrying the distribution of funds to others. Conservative Republicans do not fill government entities with friends over more qualified candidates. Conservative Republicans do not ignorantly post anti-Semitic cartoons on social media.
If some people want to continue to throw hate around, that is their prerogative. If these same people want to use their offices and their blogs to try and destroy all that is New Hampshire we can stop them by encouraging people to take a look at what they are really doing and to replace them with people who will represent the people of New Hampshire.
Right now Belknap County is an embarrassment to the Republican Party. I strongly encourage the voters there to try and turn that around.
