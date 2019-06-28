To The Daily Sun,
The interview with the Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Manchester, Rev. Georges de Laire, in the Adam Drapcho story about efforts to save the historic Saint Joseph’s Church, revealed a shocking lack of empathy for parishioners struggling to preserve their spiritual home, (Lawyer who saved 15 churches says Libasci should reconsider, 6/21/2019).
Instead of trying to conciliate suffering Catholics, de Laire’s response was arbitrary, high handed and legalistic, repeatedly emphasizing the authority of the bishop. At a time when so many Catholics are leaving the Church, it was astonishing to read that the diocese had not even replied to the group representing the aggrieved parishioners.
It is bad enough that the Catholic Church is selling off so much of the patrimony of generations of Catholics, but when it is compounded by a disregard for due process, good faith and fair play, it is no wonder that forty percent of American Catholics are now ex-Catholics.
C. J. Doyle
Manchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.