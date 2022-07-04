To The Daily Sun,
Laconia Department of Public Works, please fix the pothole-like storm drain near the gas station at corner of Gilford Avenue and Union Avenue. When turning right off of Gilford and onto Union, it is usually impossible to miss this crater. You could become a hero.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
