To The Daily Sun,
What is truly disappointing is the lack of knowledge by Councilor Testerman about the Lean Process through the school. I would like everyone to know that we have had three Lean meetings in the past couple of months. We have started creating our road map, and will roll out our road map once we complete it. This road map will be put as an agenda item for a future School Board meeting.
The combination of Operational Services has never been discussed or is part of our beginning road map. We were asked by the City Council to participate within the Lean Process, as were all other departments, and we have collaborated with this process.
I felt that it was necessary to set the record straight, and let the great citizens of this community know that the School District is doing its part within the Lean Process. Thank you to all the parents, teachers, administration, and everyone else that continues to push for making education of our children our No. 1 priority.
Timothy Dow
School Board Chairman
Franklin
