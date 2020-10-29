To The Daily Sun,
This is to express my strong support for Peter Spanos in the upcoming election for Belknap County Commissioner. He is extremely qualified and experienced for that position because of service as a Laconia Representative to the NH State Legislature for the past three terms. For all of these terms he was selected to serve on the Finance Committee, considered by most as the most demanding and most important committee in the House. One of his State Rep duties was to participate with the other 17 State Reps from Belknap County as the "County Delegation" which has to approve the Belknap County Budget proposed by the county commissioners. This involves much time getting to know all county departments, their roles, their issues, and their needs. Peter excelled at both the State and County levels.
Peter has been an active member in a State Commission in determining the use of the valuable former State School land and ensuring the State continues to do necessary site cleanup including funding.
Very important to this election is for all voters to complete their entire ballot. Prior elections have shown that many voters have not bothered to vote all the way down. Unfortunately the county positions are last on the ballot – please stay with it when voting!
So I urge you to vote for Peter Spanos. You'll be doing yourself and Belknap County a favor. A vote for Peter Spanos is a vote for the New Hampshire Advantage.
Frank Tilton
State Rep, Laconia
