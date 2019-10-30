To The Daily Sun,
My name is Roger Dargy, and I am the so-called mystery man that walked out of the first mayoral debate.
I was quite surprised when the first question on the agenda was about sanctuary cities. I sat out front near the candidates as I have hearing issues. Mr. Spanos was quite adamant about his opposition to Sanctuary Cities, and I felt that Mr. Hosmer was quite wishy-washy regarding the subject.
After their statements concerning this issue, I walked out of the debate. I did not expect this, but all eyes were upon me. I felt like I owed the audience an explanation, so I simply said. “I have just made my decision.” It was reported that I said it loudly. The room was very quiet, and you could have heard a pin drop (well, maybe everyone but me), thus it may have sounded louder than it was. My plan was to keep quiet and say no more, but once the race card was played, I had to say something.
I believe cities not far from Laconia are, in fact, de facto sanctuary cities.
(I call a city a de facto sanctuary city as a city that acts like a sanctuary city, but does not openly disclose themselves as one out of fear of losing federal dollars).
Portland Maine (86 crow fly miles) has a new governor, and has stated that Maine welcomes all asylum-seekers, documented and undocumented. Well, be careful for what you wish for. Maine recently received 350 immigrants from the southern border within a two-month period, and more before that. It has been quoted that 90% of people living in assisted living situations in Portland are immigrants. They have converted the Portland Civic Center from a sports and concert venue to a housing place with cots for sleeping that is totally full. Locals in need are being left out. Portland stated that they may need to resettle many immigrants to other communities. Maine has recently requested that those sending immigrants to Maine to please stop as we cannot handle anymore.
Cities in Southern New Hampshire have been debating the issue of Sanctuary status for years. Manchester (45 miles), Nashua (61), Portsmouth (55), and possibly others have been debating it but have decided to use a “Welcoming and Diversity” resolution, due to possibly losing federal funding. Some direct their employees not to assist federal agencies with immigration issues.
You may falsely accuse me of being a racist for these words, like Mr. Hosmer has accused Mr. Spanos. Daily Sun contributors have also played the race card. Please do not fall into that easy smear tactic. It’s a standard move.
Not accepting the fact that potential sanctuary cities are lurking nearby is something we should not ignore.
Roger Dargy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.