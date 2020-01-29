To The Daily Sun,
As we near our New Hampshire Elections, I hope to remind each of our citizens of his/her responsibility to vote. Casting a ballot for the person of your choice is a fundamental right and duty.
At this time, I still believe Vice President Joe Biden is the best choice for a unifying President of The United States of America. Yes, we have other well-educated candidates who also care for both of Country and its Constitution. I believe Vice President Biden can mend a Country which has been seriously fractured by the negative effects of the incumbent President.
I firmly believe we MUST restore the values of Truth, Honesty, Kindness, Integrity, Honor, and Justice.
Please remedy the negative by voting for the POSITIVE.
Andrea Goldthwaite
Hebron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.