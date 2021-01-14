To The Daily Sun,
I am saddened by and skeptical of people in the Republican Party, both those elected and those who claim to be Republicans, when they are now calling for “unity” and “healing” after years, months, and days of doing nothing to cooperate with members of the Democratic Party. Those who have perpetuated the lies about election fraud and calling all Democrats “evil and communists” have not been working for unity. Where were their voices when Mitch McConnell refused, for over a year, to hold a hearing on the Supreme Court nominee that President Obama submitted? Where were your voices for unity when Donald Trump called hate groups “good people” and “patriots?” When his troops stormed a peaceful protest for his stroll to a church as a photo op.
Instead of suggesting that the Democrats put on the mantel of cooperation with the Republicans, maybe it’s time for the Republicans to start saying that they will cooperate with, and work together with, the Democrats…who by the way, won the election, the results of which many courts have agreed that there is no evidence of widespread fraud.
It seems the only ones tampering with election results have been Donald Trump and many Senators and Representatives.
Can we have some letters from people who voted for Trump telling all of us that they accept the results of the elections and are willing to work with others without demanding their own way?
Earl Miller
Moultonborough
