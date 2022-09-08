To The Daily Sun,
To divert attention from the great job that the Belknap County Delegation does for its citizens in Concord and in Belknap County, political opponents hyper-sensationalized the Gunstock situation.
Their political opponents want to elect people to expand government, reward their special interest supporters, and increase taxes on Belknap County citizens. Such people would further harm Belknap citizens who already suffer because of Democrats’ 8.5% inflation and other mismanagement.
The Gunstock Area Commission is responsible for overseeing Gunstock’s (Belknap County’s property) management.
The GAC took an internal dispute to the delegation (instigating the eventual public discussion). Unhappy with the delegation’s decision, the GAC sued the delegation, forcing the delegation’s response. Political enemies expressed outrage that the delegation spent public money to defend itself, but not at the GAC’s lawsuit and spending of public money, which forced the delegation’s response. The court found the delegation acted appropriately and the GAC was wrong.
The basic Gunstock issue regards oversight. The hired Gunstock management wants little to no oversight; some GAC members approve, others want more oversight.
In my opinion, more oversight of Gunstock management is needed; it has been spending public money inappropriately. A political donation of $1,000 has been identified as well as the recently disclosed $500 political donation, both using public money.
Gunstock management also spent public money inappropriately to protect its preferred GAC members and influence the selection of new GAC members.
The delegation appropriately demands that the GAC provides proper oversight to protect the Belknap County citizens’ money and property.
The delegation (state representatives) members should be rewarded for their fight for proper protection of the valuable Gunstock asset and re-elected in September and November.
Don Ewing
Meredith
