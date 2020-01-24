To The Daily Sun,
In this fraught time of impeachment and removal, we lack an an accepted standard of behavior to hold our President to. The current defense of Trump seems to be, “Yeah, he did it. And it wasn’t a crime. So, let’s give him a pass. After all, there’s an election coming along pretty soon.”
I would suggest a higher standard. Look at Flexner’s biography of George Washington, “The Indispensible Man” and see where you think No. 45 measures up. Is this really the guy that represents our country, forget the rest of the world, to our children, grandchildren, and, in the dark of night, to ourselves?
Johan Andersen
Gilford
