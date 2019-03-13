To The Daily Sun,
Voters of Belmont:
I wish to thank all the voters that came out. and especially those voters that supported my candidacy and voted for me. Every vote did count.
Although I did not receive enough to win a Planning Position, I did win in receiving a very good total and all three of us were within a close 100 votes. I will still be able to be on the Planning Board as an Alternate should there be an absent member. Thanks again for your support and thanks to those supporters that allowed my sign on your property. I appreciate that support too.
Rick Pickwick
Belmont
