To The Daily Sun,
I agree with my friend Marshall Davis, a retired pastor, when he writes in his blog: "...There are times I despair for the future of our nation. I see the foundations of our beloved democracy being undermined by a president without moral principles, who cares for nobody and nothing. It has resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths. It has encouraged the vilest racism and hate. As a Christian I have watched evangelicalism, which I once loved as my spiritual home, turn into a false prophet and prostitute itself to the beast in the White House. I despair for the future of American Christianity and the United States."
There are those who think that Trump is better equipped to handle the economy. The stock market is not the economy, the economy is in tatters, and Trump's past is full of bankruptcies. I feel much more secure with Biden.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
