To The Daily Sun,
"Rikki used to snort when she laughed," said a close friend on the news on March 24. That especially got to me. Rikki was 25, sometimes wore a ring in her nose, changed her hair color often, and happened to be in King's Supermarket, a local food store in Colorado, when she was blown away by a mentally ill person with an assault rifle.
When are we going to stop selling guns to unstable people? For years, the overwhelming majority of people in this country have been in favor of background checks for people buying guns. We don't have this requirement partly because of Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat who doesn't want this form of control.
So why does one person overrule the will of the people? Seems to me that it's because not one Republican senator will stand up in favor of background checks. Why not? Because they don't want a Democratic administration to get credit for doing something 89 percent of us want?
And then there's this filibuster thing. I wonder if that's what the creators of The Howdy Doody Show had in mind when they created Phineas T. Bluster. This needs work. Or elimination.
The Senate is clearly not working. Senators are too afraid of losing their jobs to do what's right.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.