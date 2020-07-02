To The Daily Sun,
The parking lot at Hannaford in Gilford is dangerous; every time i'm there i see quite a few vehicle's speeding across it.they aren't just creeping along cautiously — i mean 20-30 mph or more. Sit there for five minute's and you'll see it happen, guaranteed. An officer could almost have a career writing ticket's there.
i just want to warn people to watch out when your there. i've seen near collision's and drivers having word's with each other over this illegal, lazy,stupid driving.
Derek Adams
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.