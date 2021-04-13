To The Daily Sun,
The committee voted unanimously at its April 12 meeting to issue the following statement:
"The Laconia Human Relations Committee condemns, in the strongest possible way, anti-Asian bigotry and violence and acknowledges the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders to our community and to our nation."
David Stamps
Laconia
