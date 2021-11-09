To The Daily Sun,
Ed Engler was the heart of the new Laconia. From The Laconia Daily Sun to the Colonial Theatre and so much more, Ed will be remembered as a great and compassionate man. He always led the parade on Multicultural Festival day. He always spoke from his heart in support of all Laconians. He always tried to find the middle way and usually succeeded. I suggest the city come together to create some memorial that embodies his spirit.
David Stamps
Laconia
