To The Daily Sun,
I am supporting Bruce Cheney for Ward 1 City Council. It is true that I live in Ward 3 but Bruce has served my city and my state for 40 plus years. He was chief of police in Laconia for many years. He was also New Hampshire director of emergency services and communications. As a city councilor, he always digs into the issues and always asks the hard questions. Some things I don’t agree with him on but I always know he will give me a fair hearing. He also has a heart as big as all outdoors. Bruce is one of the many reasons why Laconia has been making such great progress in the downtown, Lakeport, and the Weirs. Vote for Bruce and keep moving Laconia forward.
David Stamps
Laconia
