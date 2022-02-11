To The Daily Sun,
This is a huge thank you to whoever found my wallet in Walmart. Thank you for your honesty as everything was intact. When I noticed my wallet missing, I was frantic and looked and phoned everywhere I'd been to since last using my wallet, never even giving Walmart a thought. When all else failed on a whim I made the call to Walmart and there it was. On my route to retrieving my wallet, I'm trying to list in my head what cards I need to cancel and how my bankcard needed to be changed, just hoping my license was there. I got up to the service desk and when they brought my wallet I was so happy, when I opened my wallet I was grateful everything was there.
Thank you again you are a life saver.
Darlene Vachon
Gilford
