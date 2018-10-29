To The Daily Sun,
Once again, I am writing a letter in support of Glenn Cordelli for state representative in Concord.
Two years ago, I wrote: “I’ve known Glenn for a number of years and have found him to always be truthful and willing to stick to his principles, rare qualities in politics today. Glenn is a strong defender of personal rights and responsibilities and has respect for people. He has enough respect for people to believe that adult citizens should be trusted to have enough judgement and intelligence to know what is good for themselves, their families and their communities. After all, isn’t that the foundation of government by the eople?”
I am pleased to say that Glen has shown to be true to all these principles and remains to be a genuine friend of all the citizens of our state. He continues to be prudent with our money: he has never forgotten that tax money does not belong to anyone but us, the citizens.
He respects personal freedom, and has worked to preserve it.
Glenn has been a mentor to many new House members, taking his time to show new legislators the way through the maze that the state legislative process can be. He has also shown skill as a leader in Concord, and is recognized with appointments to many important positions by the House leadership.
Please join me in again voting for Glenn Cordelli on Election Day. It will help preserve your freedom to choose and to protect what is good for your family, your town, our county and our state.
Josh Bartlett
Moultonborough
