To The Daily Sun,
While I invite the back-and-forth with William Hemmel, I think it’s important to take a brief walk down memory lane to remind everyone why prices (inflation) became higher.
On day one of his failing presidency, Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels by canceling the Keystone pipeline. This was somewhat symbolic as Keystone wasn’t yet finished, however, Biden’s subsequent actions regarding oil and gas leases and regulations effectively took America from energy independence to foreign-energy reliance. This was a deliberate act (an impeachable action in my opinion), not accidental. Understanding that just about everything we need and buy requires transportation from a vehicle that runs on fossil fuel, we saw the result. This, and Democrat-led pandemic spending, caused prices to explode. We’re now left with begging OPEC to increase oil production to hopefully bring prices down. Will they? And if they do, what will they demand from America? You’ll never know because the Biden administration lacks anything close to transparency.
In the case of Mr. Hemmel, taking a victory lap when heating oil prices come down a dollar, after having been driven up $3, is premature. Call me when it gets back to $2, where it was when Donald Trump left office. Same for eggs, bacon, etc.
Insanity is defined as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Re-electing our three Democrat congressional representatives last November is a classic example. They all voted for the Democrat-led inflationary spending blowout, but were returned to Washington anyway. Now they want a thank-you for bringing prices “down”? Right. For the people of America, I hope Hemmel’s 2023 prediction is correct, but I wouldn’t count on it.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
