I'm writing in support of my mother, Cindy Creteau-Miller, in her run to represent Meredith in the state Legislature. While I am not a Belknap County voter, I am concerned about the future of New Hampshire — my home state — and our country. Last week, my brother wrote about our mother's proven record of community service and fiscal responsibility: her tenure on the Parent Teacher Association and school board in our hometown, and her time running a small business. I'd like to talk about one of my favorite things about my mom: her tenacity.
Growing up, mom worked tirelessly for a better education for my brothers and me, better programming for our school, and a thriving economy for our town. She has never been afraid to speak up for herself and the people around her, remaining undeterred by those who would prefer she stay quiet. I know she will work tirelessly, with the same drive and conviction, for you.
It is difficult to not feel a sense of hopelessness when reading headline after headline about the deep divisions that have widened in our communities and across the nation these last few years. I believe my mother’s candidacy offers a bright spot. She has always modeled an unwavering dedication to the people she cares about and what she believes is right. My mother cares deeply for her community and the state of New Hampshire — not for some outside political agenda — and I know she will bring the same dedication to representing constituents. I hope voters will elect Cindy Creteau-Miller on Nov. 8.
