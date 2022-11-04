To The Daily Sun,

I'm writing in support of my mother, Cindy Creteau-Miller, in her run to represent Meredith in the state Legislature. While I am not a Belknap County voter, I am concerned about the future of New Hampshire — my home state — and our country. Last week, my brother wrote about our mother's proven record of community service and fiscal responsibility: her tenure on the Parent Teacher Association and school board in our hometown, and her time running a small business. I'd like to talk about one of my favorite things about my mom: her tenacity.

