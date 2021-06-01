To The Daily Sun,
Jeff Robbins wrote a scathing editorial in the Laconia Daily Sun on May 24, condemning Donald Trump and the GOP. His allegations and conclusions were over the top leftist propaganda with little facts to support it. He failed to mention the big lie that elevated a riot to “insurrection” which was the murder of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. In his mind it may still be true but the coroner concluded he died of natural causes. There were no beatings with a fire extinguisher or any other object but lies like that leave their mark. Mr. Robbins also failed to mention the murder of veteran Ashli Babbitt by a still unnamed capitol police office.
Maybe Mr. Robbins could put a price tag on the “ransacking” he mentioned of the capitol and compare it to the $2 billion in destruction caused by Black Lives Matter and Antifa mobs last year? Why is that “sanctioned” by the Democratic Party? Maybe he can enlighten us as to why the Seattle mayor turned over a portion of that city to leftists? Or why the mayor of Minneapolis ordered the police to evacuate the police third precinct so rioters could burn it down?
Lastly, it would go a long way to understanding Mr. Robbins’ thought process if he would articulate why a four-hour riot in a federal building in Washington, D.C. warrants an investigative commission but a 100-day siege in Portland of a federal building does not?
This country is coming apart as a result of the mainstream media and surrogates like Mr. Robbins. Their inability to apply the laws of this nation equally is on full display. Here is a good example. Dylan Robinson was convicted of starting the Minneapolis police precinct fire. His sentence was two years in prison followed by two years supervised release: strib.mn/2SDqMmS
The guy in the Viking costume on Jan. 6, has been in jail since Jan. 9, awaiting trial. Here is the Department of Justice indictment: bit.ly/3i0hpIC. Read all six counts. They boil down to trespassing and interference with congressional proceedings. No assault or vandalism. His real crime is resisting the takeover of the federal government by democrats.
I’ll close with a quote from Mr. Robbins’ editorial. “Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal.” His source could have just as easily been referring to the current Joe Biden administration. Anyone who believes an investigative commission is to uncover the “truth” should start by ask why Ashli Babbitt is with George Floyd today.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.