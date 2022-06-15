To The Daily Sun,
I recently attended a meeting set up by Sean Kavanagh and The Laconia Daily Sun. The purpose was to get individuals with different perspectives together and share their backgrounds and concerns about current issues. The ground rules were outlined by “Better Arguments”, betterarguments.org/our-approach. The five principles outlined are 1. Take winning off the table, 2. Prioritize relationships and listen passionately, 3. Pay attention to context, 4. Embrace vulnerability, and 5. Make room to transform.
There were about 15 in attendance and despite some uncomfortable moments at the beginning it appeared to be a positive experience for all and myself in particular. Eager to pursue the “Better Arguments” outline further on issues I’ve written about in The Laconia Daily Sun, I emailed Sean to debate facts that have come out debunking the Russia collusion narrative and proof that voter fraud did occur.
Expecting Sean to engage and provide evidence that contradicted what came out in the Michael Sussman trial and the Arizona attorney general report I received a curt reply claiming I’m being misled by the “conservative media” and he’s not interested in discussing either. Huh, what about the “Better arguments” principles?
Reviewing the five principles again, it became apparent there should be a sixth principle between two and three called “Sort fact from fiction”. Without facts and “truth” good people make bad decisions based on false information. Which is exactly my experience with Donald Trump haters and Sean is one.
I would normally shrug my shoulders and move on but Sean announced his candidacy for state representative in his local district at the close of the Better Arguments meeting. I like Sean as a person but would not support his candidacy based on his refusal to debate critical issues on facts and truth. The debate offer remains open.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.