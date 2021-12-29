To The Daily Sun,
I would like to direct my comments to a recent letter written by Mr. Tom Tardiff to review RSA Chapter 91-A, New Hampshire Right to Know Law, Brief Municipal Overview which can be seen online. Certainly the writer has access to the online information. In particular the section outlined as Notice: Minimum of 24 hours (not including Sunday or holidays), EITHER published in a local newspaper or posted in two prominent public places, one of which may be the public body's website. RSA 91-A:2. To challenge an organization on this idea without any serious merit is simply being very political and not truthful. I caution the writer's call for perceived politically correct transparency, however, it is important to tell the TRUTH as well. Being PC is a modern political agenda catching on in Belknap County especially with the Belknap County Delegation. A modern virtue by those that chose to cause trouble without any desire to create real solutions for the taxpayers, residents, and voters. Frankly, I am bit disappointed.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
