To The Daily Sun,
Citizens for Belknap supports reasonable, responsible representation for Belknap County, not the radicals and extremists who recently sponsored a New Hampshire Constitutional amendment to secede from the United States.
So it didn’t surprise me when our Citizens for Belknap signs put up on public ways in Alton on Monday were stolen last Wednesday or Thursday night. Sadly, we’ve become accustomed to the abhorrent behavior of the Free State supporters of some of our more questionable state representatives. People who claim to support the Constitution one day, but want to secede from the union or stifle someone else’s First Amendment rights the next day.
However, I would be surprised if sensible Republicans and Independent voters didn’t vote out these troublemakers out in the Sept. 13 primary. With the mess at Gunstock, starving our nursing home, county delegation chaos and now this, it’s no longer a secret who is responsible. There are reasonable, responsible alternatives. You just need to vote for them.
Brian Beihl
Alton
