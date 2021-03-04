To The Daily Sun,
I write to ask your support of Alton’s warrant article #45, the New Hampshire Resolution for Fair Nonpartisan Redistricting, a resolution before 100 towns around the state. The resolution is simple: it asks for the NH Legislature to create fair, nonpartisan voting districts for Alton and New Hampshire in an open, transparent way, something which did not happen in 2011.
It also asks for every town of 3,290 population to have its own, exclusive, NH House district. Of the 152 towns eligible in 2011, 63 did not receive this constitutionally-guaranteed right. In 2011, Alton, at 5,250 and Gilmanton at 4,593, should have both received a separate rep for each town, plus one shared with another town.
You may hear from current legislators or party leaders that the NH Resolution for Fair Nonpartisan Redistricting is not needed. There are two replies to this: You did such a great job of gerrymandering last time, can we really trust you do it right this time without pressure? Gerrymandering manipulates voting districts for partisan purposes, and this is not the NH way of doing things. We, the voters, believe in a fair election, where the politicians are picked by the voters.
Second, the flagrant violation of the NH Constitution providing for a State Rep district means that a town’s interests are not being properly represented. Sure, Alton has reps from town now, but there is no guarantee we’ll have them from Alton in the future. And Gilmanton? They got no one from town, even though they’re eligible. That’s just plain wrong.
After you’ve voted to support the NH Resolution for Fair Nonpartisan Redistricting, please also contact your State Representative and make sure he knows that you voted for a fair, nonpartisan and transparent redistricting process. And you’re not going to put up with any more nonsense.
Brian Beihl
Alton Bay
