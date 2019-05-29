To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of Bolduc Park Association’s Board of Directors, thank you to all of our volunteer workers and donors for the success of the updated bathrooms project at Bolduc Park clubhouse.
Bolduc Park is a not-for-profit organization operated entirely by volunteers!
For this project, we extend heartfelt gratitude to Frank Webb Home, Gilford; The Home Beautiful, Belmont; Build Better with Trombetta, Meredith; Gary Brunelle, Meredith; Precision Painting, Gilford; Engraving, Awards & Gifts, Laconia; Joyce Janitorial Services, Laconia; Sheehan Tileworks, Gilford; Scott Dunbar, Derry; Flip’n Furniture, Plymouth; Ginger Wells-Kay, Belmont; Pemiglass & Mirror, Meredith; Sherwin-Williams, Laconia; Lowe’s, Gilford; The Home Depot, Tilton; Target, Concord; Staples, Tilton; BJ’s, Tilton ... thanks also to others who prefer not be mentioned.
Your suggestions, expertise, and other contributions made possible the successful completion of this project.
A big thanks to Bob Bolduc, Anita and Norman McKeown, and the Bolduc Park dedicated clubhouse and grounds crew volunteers, for their many hours and years of tireless effort in keeping Bolduc Park a fun place for families and individuals.
Since opening in the summer of 1994, thousands of visitors, of all ages, have participated at Bolduc Park’s nine-hole, par-three golf course, Christopher Daigle Memorial Disc Golf Course, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and nature trails. Please visit online at bolducpark.com for more information, including lessons, leagues, and tournaments.
We look forward to working together with the community on future improvement projects, and seeing you soon at the clubhouse, out on the greens or on the walking trails at Bolduc Park.
New volunteers are always welcome. If interested in becoming a volunteer greeter indoors, or working outdoors on the grounds, please phone Bob Bolduc at 603-387-4208, or stop by Bolduc Park for a visit, at 282 Gilford Avenue, Gilford.
Debra Brien
Bolduc Park Association Board/
Volunteer Project Coordinator
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.