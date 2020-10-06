To The Daily Sun,
Hard work has been the main focus of my life. From community service to employment. I have experiences in self employment where the team i was fortunate to work with, who in turn made that business grow, despite the long nighttime activities.
My Dad taught me the basis of hard work. He instilled in me the respect for the hard working people, from plumbers, electricians, to those in the factories. In N.H., all of us work hard for our families, our friends, and our communities. I have always considered myself a working person. The working people define our country's experiences.
All of us make a difference, not just me. In addition, this knowledge enables me to appreciate our collective experience. This has been accomplished in spite of being short, having a lifetime of being hearing impaired, subject to insults, both in employment and socially. Presently I have multiple myeloma, a blood plasma cancer that remains stable with ongoing treatment. I am status post stem cell transplant in 2016. But this could not have happened without the extraordinary efforts of a multiple disciplinary team of nursing assistants, nurses, PAs, NPs, and doctors.
Union brothers and sisters also helped me to appreciate that through unity, we can accomplish much. Towns were built, economies grow, highways bring us closer, trains, buses, boats, and planes make it easier to keep in touch with our families and friends.
I promote the wellbeing of working women and men, their families, and their communities. This is about all of you, all of us making our lives healthy, safe, and secure.
This is what will guide if you select me as your representative (Center Harbor and New Hampton) to the General Court of N.H.
Bob Joseph, Jr,
New Hampton
