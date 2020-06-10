To The Daily Sun,
A gentleman asked "why everything is so political" while observing a BLM march in Laconia and pointed to a group of tough looking combat vet bikers with arms folded observing. Frightening bunch I’m sure. I’m not a biker but am sure I could call many there my friend.
Calm, three groups together. That said, they are tough looking and, man, could be tough if they wanted to do business — but would take a lot. Anyway, the writer stated something to the fact, ”I’m sure you (vets) had to get along with each other and have each other backs? Yes, sir, never a question.
So why were they standing and looking like that? Maybe because they watched a bit of TV and saw the looting and all the damage and saying, "not here!" Do your thing! Freedom! We know all about it with our black brothers, but don’t take that extra step.. . it's not nice and WE won’t allow it. We respect OUR police! WE appreciate the Job they do so settle down and do whatever but we have no problems or guilt! ALL Lives Matter! Black, Native American, the poor of Appalachia! All Lives.
Old saying is so simple: one bad apple is not going to make us toss out the whole basket and surly not going to allow the grove to be destroyed! That’s just STUPID! That’s what my vets were saying! My guess!
Bob "Doc" Jones
Meredith
