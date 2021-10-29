To The Daily Sun,
Maybe a committee to study state laws that promote and enable gerrymandering should be formed. Most of the younger generation have no idea what I’m talking about. That is the scariest fact of our current political situation. Whether we remember the bad old days of gerrymandering or not, the poisonous effect of it does exist in the present.
Every 10 years we do a census. One of the effects of the process is the shifts in our population are identified. Our federal government must react to those shifts. The House of Representatives depends on the results of the census to identify how many of our citizens have moved and where they now reside. All states are allotted two representatives; the rest are population-driven. As a simple guidance document, the census is great. The problem is, many state legislatures are in charge of shaping the district lines. That is as it should be but, corruption leaks into the system.
The process of arbitrarily drawing lines to assure voting majorities in the districts is, let’s face it, gerrymandering. The Republicans are getting good at making it look like they are just doing their job but some of their actions will wind up in the courts. That’s part of the plan. The long game appears to be if they do enough, some will get missed and the congressional majority will be the result.
The obvious question is: is what they are doing squaring with free and fair elections? Should what they are doing be happening in a democracy? The most important question is, who is stealing what from whom? Are the majority of our citizens being squeezed out of the process by lines on the map? There seems to be a lack of integrity in the process.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.