To The Daily Sun,
At this point in the 2020 Presidential election process, I am endorsing former Vice-President Joe Biden for President.
I am personally most concerned about this upcoming election because I believe it is urgent that the citizens of this country restore dignity, honesty, character, and confidence in our Executive Branch.
Mr. Biden has a stellar background of public service. He graduated from the University of Delaware and earned his degree in law from the College of Law, Syracuse University. This education yielded him years of effective service to our Country for people at all levels.
Included in this dedicated service are years served as Senator from 1973 to 2009 and Vice-President of the United States.
As a highly educated statesman, Joe Biden has earnestly studied and lived by the Constitution of the United States.
This means that he understands “THE LAW OF OUR LAND” faithfully.
For all of these reasons I am extremely supportive of Mr. Biden as our next President of the USA.
Andrea Goldthwaite
Hebron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.