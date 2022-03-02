To The Daily Sun,
Hello, my name is Bianca Weber and I am running for Gilmanton School Board.
Born and raised in Columbia, New Hampshire, my father is a logger and Christmas tree farmer, my mother a stay-at-home mom. After graduating from Colebrook Academy in 1996 and college in 2000, I moved to Idaho and married my high school sweetheart Nicholas where he was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Once Nick’s enlistment was up, we moved back to New Hampshire where we belonged. We based our housing search on the best school systems and immediately decided on Gilmanton.
As an invested, 14-year resident and parent of two current students in Gilmanton School, these are my reasons for running.
I am running to assure our school maintains its academic greatness and I believe strongly that the A-F letter grade system needs to continued to be used starting in middle school. To eliminate D and F letter grades as some schools are doing is to dumb down education for those who need the most help and to diminish the value of the dedication of those excelling. We have the best and brightest children graduating from our school and I intend to assure it stays that way.
Secondly, I am running to encourage and help cultivate strong parent-teacher relationships. We have the best teachers and support staff, we just need more parent involvement and support. Our children need to see healthy relationships between their parents and teachers to help drive them to make the most out of their time here at Gilmanton School. With teachers retiring and changing career fields at an alarming rate, better parent-teacher relationships will help us as parents to have our voices be heard and foster a positive environment to retain the great teachers we have and recruit the best and brightest additions in the future.
Most importantly, I am running so that I can listen to, advocate for and represent you, the parents. Whether your concerns are in regards to curriculum, athletics or school policy, if elected I will always be here to represent you. We know what is best for our children and have the right to express our concerns and make our wishes a reality. Parents need to let teachers teach, but teachers need to let parents parent.
My run for Gilmanton School Board is to keep Gilmanton School an exceptional Blue Ribbon recipient that I am proud to have my children attend. If you want your next school board member to be a dedicated member of this community, one who has positive proven experiences with the current board members and administration, one who has had nothing but good relationships with her children’s educators at this school for the last nine years, one who decided not weeks ago, but months ago to run if there were to be a vacancy and one who has a conservative voice that she is not afraid to use, then I am your candidate.
Bianca Weber
Gilmanton
