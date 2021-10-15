To The Daily Sun,
Yet again we find our Democratic Senators (with the exception of two), being taken to a very unnecessary place in the legislative process.
Playing games by preventing the normal progression of bills, delaying legislative responsibilities for pure political reasons and causing millions of our citizens to go to a level of totally unnecessary frustration, and grave angst.
We expect children to play games. Adults also are known to play games, such as Scrabble, or popular card games or gamble for high stakes. Playing with the lives of people who depend on their monthly Social Security checks, or the countless numbers of school age children dependent on nutritious meals when they attend school should never ever be used as pawns in this very ugly game.
Playing games for pure political gain is unconscionable. Playing games to a point of malicious intent is inexcusable. If these games are being played "just because they can" is also unconscionable.
People are so very tired of these maneuvers ... really, really tired. Over these past couple of years we’ve had to deal with a very deadly pandemic with the very grim statistic of more than 700,000 innocent human beings have died.
Republicans are in the process of literally "blowing up the economy" ... is that needed or necessary? Being controlled by extremists or the former president is not any way to govern ... ever! Being puppets on a string from their dark money puppeteers is totally uncalled for ...
The latest news: it looks as if Mitch McConnell and his cohorts have finally blinked ... now we have to see on what terms!
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
