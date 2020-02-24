To The Daily Sun,
Bristol residents, please consider a vote for Anita Avery for Selectman.
I have known Anita and her family for 25 years. She is a thoughtful, caring, and hardworking person. She will employ a common-sense approach to balance the town’s needs vs. the taxpayers’ wallets.
You will not be disappointed in your vote for Anita. Thank you.
Jerry Westcott
Sanbornton
