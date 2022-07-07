To The Daily Sun,
I see many people have written about the bad mail service and just want to tell all that it is not the letter carrier that brings the mail to your home. As they are the hard-working ones that do the real work, the ones to blame are the managers of the post offices, the New Hampshire postmaster and the postmaster in Washington, D.C. Their very poor leadership has destroyed the post office motto of let no rain, snow or nothing stop us from delivering the mail. If we had people who know what they were doing and pride of managing their post offices and respect for the letter carriers, things would be like the old days. I know and talk with many letter carriers from all the towns in our area and they tell me things that would surprise most people as I tell them I only get my mail three days a week if I am lucky, two times most weeks. So, don't get mad at the letter carrier, it's the ones above them that do not know what they are doing.
Alan Oszy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.