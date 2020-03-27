To The Daily Sun,
Our neighbors to the south, Massachusetts, New York. Connecticut and others have virtually shut down most everything and many of those people are panicked and desperate to get out. Huge numbers of them are streaming northward to escape and we are being over run by outsiders who will arrive with no supplies and bad attitudes. I think Governor Sununu should call up the National Guard and seal off our border to them, and turn most of them around back to where they came from, but that probably won't happen.
Many people are just now coming to appreciate the idea of arming themselves "just in case," even if they have no firearm experience or maybe have voted for anti-gun politicians in the past. It is against the law to sell handguns or ammunition to non N.H. residents. I think that no N.H. resident should furnish any weapons to ANYONE who does not have a N.H. drivers' license. Most of them would not be allowed to have them in their home state, and had probably voted for the anti-gun "democraRATS" that put those laws in place. I would go so far as to say don't provide any Democrat with weapons of any sort, since they are the ones who vote for gun control anyway. Let them live with that.
For the rest of us I advise that we stay vigilant and keep ready to defend ourselves, our loved ones and our possessions from the very real possibility of social unrest and mass hysteria if these conditions go further downhill. Listen to the authorities, stay home if at all possible, and don't interact with strangers. Most of us will get through this if we can keep our heads.
Alan Moon
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.