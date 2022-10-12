Citizens for Belknap says their recommendations are good for Gunstock Mountain Resort, but what about everything else? Why don’t they tell you that, too?
Take Meredith for example. The Citizens for Belknap’s Republican choice is Cindy Creteau-Miller, who is “reasonable and responsible.” What does that mean exactly?
Abortion: Creteau-Miller states that she is pro-choice — “As a woman, the government has no business in anyone’s bodily decisions.” Including late-term abortions? Is that the “responsible” part?
Second Amendment: Creteau-Miller received a D on her NRA survey, and that's bad, especially for a Republican. She later said it was forged and that paying NRA members must get the favorable ratings. Wait, what? This is the NRA that’s been around since 1871. Also, according to the Vote 411 voter guide, she also supports background checks for private and gun show sales.
Affordable Housing: In the Voter 411 voter guide, Creteau-Miller says affordable housing has created an employment issue in resort towns, and she supports tax breaks for developers. Think about it, what would low-income housing developments do to a resort town like Meredith? Aren’t the people not working due to government programs paying them more money to stay home? And do developers need tax breaks? Don’t they make money on the development?
Education: Creteau-Miller (a former school board member) recently said we need to get rid of programs like No Child Left Behind. Um, it was repealed by Congress in 2015.
Finally, Creteau-Miller says she’s has always been a proud Republican. Yet New Hampshire GOP voter rolls for Meredith list her as “undeclared” (independent) in 2020. I guess that’s considered being “reasonably” honest?
So if this is the “reasonable and responsible” that Citizens for Belknap is saying is good for Gunstock, who will save Gunstock from them?
