To The Daily Sun,
To the voters in Gilford and Meredith:
Although my campaign for N.H. state rep did not succeed, it was an extremely positive experience and now there are many people who deserve my heartfelt thanks. I was fortunate to be supported by a virtual army of volunteers. Whether it was by putting up yard signs, hosting house parties, contributing financially, making phone calls and knocking on doors or driving the canvassers, your help was invaluable. To all of you who opened your door to me and shared your stories as I canvassed for your vote, I will not forget your concerns and I feel honored by your trust. To my “running mates,” Diane and Rosemary, who knocked on doors with me and stood at the dump with me, you ensured that canvassing was both fun and enlightening. To those of you who stood at the polls in the rain and kept up our spirits as we greeted voters, your confidence in me was quite humbling. To all of you in Gilford and Meredith who chose to cast your ballot for me, I am truly grateful. Finally, words of appreciation are insufficient to adequately express my thanks to Johnna, Gaye, Lynn and Rick who worked tirelessly and creatively on our behalf.
I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to Harry Bean, Glen Aldrich, Jon Mackie and Dee Jurius who will now represent all of us in Concord and serve on the delegation of Belknap County. I am sure they want what we all want: to work for our best interest. I wish them the well.
Finally, the election may be over but the causes and the issues that drove so many of us to enter the political arena have not gone away. It is important to stay active and involved, and most important, to stay informed. Democracy should never become a spectator sport.
Dorothy Piquado
Gilford
