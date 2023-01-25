Recent legislation being discussed in Concord is desperately trying to get rid of the bail commissioner system in New Hampshire and replace them with magistrates and additional circuit court judges at a significant cost to NH taxpayers. This movement is obviously not supported by the bail commissioner community, who currently cost taxpayers nothing, and is also not supported by the New Hampshire Chiefs of Police Association.
For those not familiar with the role of bail commissioners, we are officers of the court and subject to the Judicial Code of Conduct. We provide a valuable service to those arrested, acting on behalf of the court to set bail, and to accept bail set by the court or another bail commissioner.
Bail commissioners provide a critical safeguard against the unnecessary deprivation of liberty for the hours or days it would otherwise take for a defendant to be arraigned by a judge. At the same time, bail commissioners protect community safety and the integrity of the judicial process by setting conditions of release and, when appropriate, detaining defendants who cannot be safely released. It is the duty of the bail commissioner to determine the most appropriate and least restrictive form of bail, which will ensure the defendant’s appearance in court, the safety of the public and the defendant’s right to freedom.
In accordance with RSA 597:20, bail commissioners are entitled to collect a fee of $40, paid by the defendant, for each time a commissioner sets and/or collects bail. However, no defendant may be denied the services of a bail commissioner based on an inability to pay the $40 fee. If the defendant has no money, the only recourse a bail commissioner has is to give them an opportunity to pay at a later date, basically an I.O.U. Bail commissioners are currently owed thousands of dollars that they most likely will never collect.
For the past four years, there have been bills before the NH Legislature to enforce collection of the bail commissioner fee of $40 on our behalf. The fiscal note attached to House Bill 498 in 2021 was $636,000 in its first year. This figure was based on a 50% indigency rate of defendants, a figure the bail commissioner community believes to be closer to 15% to 20%. There are also 15 to 20% of defendants who get arrested with no money on them, could pay, but never follow through on their I.O.U. Our representatives did not feel that advocacy for bail commissioners was warranted, and this bill was defeated. It should be noted that bail commissioners still continue to provide their professional service on behalf of the courts, law enforcement and our communities, even while we do not get paid 30% to 40% of the time.
Currently, House Bill 46, which hires magistrates and eliminates bail commissioners, has come as a complete surprise to our community given the fiscal note attached to it, which is $1.5 million to $1.8 million. The costs are for hiring 15 magistrates to replace approximately 100 bail commissioners. There is also House Bill 318, eliminating bail commissioners while hiring three additional circuit court judges at a starting cost of $970,000. These bills represent a reduction in the "work force" of about 85%. How will 15 magistrates and three judges possibly be able to respond 24/7/365 to all these facilities? In Manchester alone there are five bail commissioners, and there are still eight to 15 days a month where there is no bail commissioner scheduled.
The magistrate’s role is not exclusive to processing defendants at their arrest. They will also assume roles inside the courts which will slow the response time to the police departments at the time of their need. Typically, a bail commissioner can assist their department within 45 to 60 minutes. Smaller police departments must keep the arresting officer present with the defendant until a bail commissioner shows up and sets bail. If magistrates cannot respond accordingly, public safety will be impacted because police officers won’t be on the street.
The recent attacks against bail commissioners suggest that they are responsible for the perceived failure of bail reform. This has absolutely no basis. Consider the Oct. 19, 2019, email sent to our community from Chief Justice Tina Nadeau in response to an opinion piece in the Union Leader by Professor Albert “Buzz” Sherr. The chief justice stated that she “would never indicate that I agree with Buzz Sherr that bail commissioners are the problem. You most certainly are not.”
Clearly the bail commissioner community is being targeted as a scapegoat to advance an initiative which carries a significant tax burden to every Granite Stater. While bail commissioners currently cost New Hampshire nothing, we feel that it is unjust that we get paid only 60% to 70% of the time, and yet are expected to continue to provide this service without any assistance from the courts or the legislature to collect the fees we are owed. Wouldn’t a cost of $636,000 (again, a high estimate) annually to make bail commissioners whole be more amenable to taxpayers than $2.5 million for the magistrates and judges? That’s fair for the taxpayers, fair for bail commissioners, and keeps our communities safer in the process.
Trixie P. Lefebvre, of Londonderry, and Jim Moody, of Manchester, are bail commissioners.
