MANCHESTER (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 Democratic presidential contest and the New Hampshire primary:

9:30 p.m.

A pair of Joe Biden surrogates tried their best to mask a disappointing night for the absent Democratic presidential candidate at his campaign's New Hampshire watch party.

Biden originally planned to attend, but his campaign announced late Tuesday morning that that he would instead hold an event in South Carolina.

That left former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch and Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, to take his place.

Biden Owens said this was "the very beginning of a long marathon to the nomination. And we're ready to go the distance."

"While the results don't seem to be what we hoped, we're going to take our campaign to every corner of this country," Biden Owens said.

Appearing to the audience via live stream, Biden vowed to return to defeat President Donald Trump in November's general election.

"I do love New Hampshire," Biden said. "And I mean it."

8:50 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addressed her New Hampshire supporters without waiting for results.

The Massachusetts senator took the stage at her party near the airport in Manchester barely 20 minutes after polls closed in some areas Tuesday. She spoke for 15 minutes, then had attendees line up for her famous "selfie" line.

Warren said that both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg had "strong nights" and congratulated her "friend and colleague" Amy Klobuchar for how wrong political pundits are "when they count us out."

She says Sanders and Buttigieg are "both great candidates." She says, "I respect them both, but the fight between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks."

Warren calls herself the best candidate to unite the Democratic Party, adding, "The fight we're in, the fight to save our democracy, is an uphill battle, but our campaign is built for the long haul and we're just getting started."

8:40 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet have dropped out of the 2020 race after disappointing finishes in New Hampshire.

The two made their announcements separately Tuesday night shortly after polls closed.

Yang is an entrepreneur who created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month. Bennet is a Colorado senator who staked his bid largely on trying to win New Hampshire but failed to gain traction.

The Democratic field has now dropped to single digits. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg finished in a near tie for the lead in Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses last week.

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire's Republican primary against minimal opposition.

Trump was declared the winner as polls in the state closed Tuesday night.

Four years ago, the state offered Trump his first primary victory and helped catapult him to the White House. But Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November general election.

Trump has benefited from strong support from the Republican Party since then, and his campaign has worked to seize control of the nominating process to turn August's GOP convention into a "four-day infomercial" for his campaign.

The president held a rally in Manchester on Monday night and deployed surrogates throughout the state Tuesday. It was an effort both to energize supporters and to do a test-run of the campaign's organizing efforts for November. New Hampshire is viewed as the most likely Clinton state to swing toward Trump.