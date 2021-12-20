GREENLAND — The town's voters turned out Saturday to resoundingly reject an attempt to eliminate the use of vote-counting machines in the town's elections.
A citizens petition asked voters to vote "yes" and stop the use of voting machines. It was was defeated 1,077 to 120 with 90% of residents voting "no."
Town Clerk Marge Morgan said turnout was so high they had to print more ballots.
"By 10 a.m. we were approaching 500 ballots, said Town Moderator Dean Bouffard. "And that's on the Saturday before Christmas, for one question."
