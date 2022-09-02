Bankruptcy filings in New Hampshire appear to have plateaued during the summer after falling to record lows during the pandemic. The question is whether this is a temporary pause, or whether they will start climbing again.

The summer brought high inflation, particularly when it comes to the price of necessities that could drive people over the edge. On the other hand, the unemployment rate remains at a record low 2 percent, and wages are going up (by 4.2 percent in July), though not as much as inflation (7.3 percent in July).

