HAMPTON — Pelham Resort owner Chuck Rage said he's heard from a number of his friends from the north who all want to vacation at Hampton Beach this summer.
"I have a lot of regulars that come every year from Montreal, Quebec, Cornwall, Ontario," said Rage. "They are dying to come back."
Rage said the 16-month closure of the U.S. and Canadian border due to the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to take its toll – not just on the Canadians who want to visit but for Seacoast businesses who welcome them each summer.
"I have one group that usually takes six rooms for Seafood Festival, and they are still unsure if they will be able to come," Rage said.
While Canada is set to open its border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Aug. 9, the U.S. government has extended its ban on non-essential travel from Canada through at least Aug. 21.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced last week the U.S. plans to continue restrictions due to concerns over the Delta variant of the virus that has been fueling increases in infection, especially in areas with low rates of vaccination.
New Hampshire tourism officials met with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Canadian Consul General Rodger Cuzner Friday for a virtual roundtable, where they expressed concern about the continued border closure and its economic impact specifically, to the Granite State.
Closure ‘devastating’ to Seacoast
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the impact of the border closure has been “devastating” to the Seacoast.
Nyhan said August is the peak visiting time for Canadians coming to Hampton Beach, and they usually book weeklong stays or more.
"We conducted a quick survey of the business community at Hampton Beach which shows 20 percent of revenue is lost in hospitality because of no Canadian visitors," Nyhan said. "That 20 percent represents hundreds and thousands of dollars in just our small gem in the Hampton area. You multiply that across the state and now we are talking millions of dollars of economic loss."
Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, said not only is there an economic impact, but there is also a human impact.
She said her organization represents 17 natural family attractions, including Mount Washington and the White Mountain National Forest, and over 300 tourism-based businesses.
She noted the proximity of northern New Hampshire to the Canadian border.
"Many from the area have not been able to see or hug their families to the north," said Reardon. "For a destination that builds and prides itself on fostering family connections and human connections for so many generations, this is probably the most important reason to get the border reopened both ways."
Nyhan said if the border were open today, Canadian visitors would come to the Granite State.
He said the New England Tourist Center in Montreal recently surveyed 5,000 residents in Montreal.
"The survey asked them if the borders were open tomorrow would you travel to N.H.," Nyhan said. "67% percent replied back saying 'We would have gas in the car, our bags packed and would be heading to N.H. tomorrow.’"
Questioning U.S. stance on border
The continued closure of the border, Nyhan said, doesn't make sense since Canadians have been allowed air travel into the U.S. The U.S. has allowed Canadians to fly in if they provide a negative COVID-19 viral test within three calendar days of travel.
"What is confusing to us down here is if we are reading the restrictions correctly, is that somebody from Canada can come to the U.S. via a plane," Nyhan said. "They can fly from Montreal to Boston and all they have to do is show their COVID registration or certificate."
Nyhan said 95% of Canadians come to the New Hampshire Seacoast via vehicle.
"They don't fly to Boston and rent a car and come back to New Hampshire," Nyhan said. "What is the difference between a person flying and a person driving. There isn't any."
Nyhan said many on the Seacoast question why the U.S. is restricting Canadians from coming into the U.S., but not addressing the Southern border.
"It's frustrating for many of us here to know we could have a lot of visitors from Canada, but they aren't being allowed," Nyhan said. "Where on the southern border, they are letting people come in without any COVID testing."
During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Tuesday, several senators also questioned the need for restrictions, including New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
The senators noted that a larger percentage of Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19 than Americans.
Health Canada reports that 55 percent of its population is fully vaccinated with nearly 70% of Canadians having received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to Our World in Data, 49.9% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated.
"I don’t understand the public health analysis, given the Canadian vaccination rates and given that they’re just allowing vaccinated Americans in. We could do the same reciprocally," said Hassan.
Hassan urged that steps be taken "to open the border to vaccinated Canadians as quickly as you can."
Some U.S. officials have speculated whether politics is at play in keeping the border closed and that the Biden administration is hesitant to lift restrictions on the northern border while still keeping it in place on the southern border with Mexico, where vaccination rates have lagged.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week during a press briefing the decision to maintain border closures was a result of guidance from medical experts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Shaheen vows to work to get border open
Shaheen, who has been a vocal supporter of safely reopening the U.S. Canada border, said she plans to work with the State Department and administration to get the border open.
"Hopefully we will get our state Department to align with Canada with this border opening," Shaheen said. "The summer will be two-thirds over, but at least we will have most of the month of August ... It's really important for Hampton Beach, the White Mountains attractions to the whole state to have those Canadians visiting us again and for us to be able to cross as well.”
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
