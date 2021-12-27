MOULTONBOROUGH — Three people and a dog managed to escape a harrowing situation when they were able to get out of frigid waters of Lake Winnipesaukee after falling through thin ice off Long Island.
Moultonborough Fire Rescue was dispatched Sunday at 10:12 p.m. for an animal rescue on Long Island, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The initial report was that a dog had gone through the ice, but as units were rushing to the scene they were alerted that three people had also gone through the ice into the water, but had been able to get out of the water.
The three people were evaluated for cold exposure by emergency medical technicians from Stewart’s Ambulance. They were found to be uninjured and refused to be transported to a hospital, according to the post.
“This incident had a positive outcome, but it highlights dangerous ice conditions on the lake. Ice conditions vary greatly on Lake Winnipesaukee, sheltered coves may have significant ice, while areas exposed to winds and current may have little or no ice at this time,” the department warned.
A person immersed in water that is between 32 1/2 and 40 degrees will typically become exhausted or unconscious after 15 to 30 minutes, according to WebMD.
The department urged anyone seeing an animal go through the ice should call 911, and not attempt to rescue it themselves.
“If the ice wasn’t thick enough to support the animal's weight, it won’t support yours,” the department said.
