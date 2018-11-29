GILFORD — An engineer has presented “what we hope is the final plan for the design” of the replacement bridge over Gunstock Brook on Old Lakeshore Road, according to Town Administrator Scott Dunn.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will review the plan that selectmen saw Wednesday night and, providing the state approves the project, it will go out to bid in February, with construction to begin in June.
Residents approved the bridge replacement at March Town Meeting. While it carries a $1.1 million price tag, the state will pay 80 percent of cost through the Bridge Aid Program. The town’s portion of the cost — $220,000 — will come out of a capital reserve fund that the town has established in anticipation of the work.
The concrete piers of the town-owned bridge are crumbling, as are the concrete supports for the bridge deck. It has been on the state’s Red List of bridges in need of repair, and is the last of the red-listed bridges in Gilford.
