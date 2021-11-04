LACONIA — Liana Crowell expected to encounter some sharp elbows when she signed up as a candidate for Laconia School Board. She didn’t expect, though, to be smeared as a white nationalist on social media by a statewide advocacy group.
Yet, that’s just what happened to her the week prior to the election. Crowell, a mother and hair salon owner, got a message on Thursday from a friend. In the message was a screenshot of a promoted post on Facebook from the group 603 Forward, which describes itself as promoting young candidates in local elections.
The text of the post read, “Our students’ future is at risk if we allow an extremist like Dawn Johnson and Liana Crowell to take over Laconia schools. Vote for leaders who’ll stand up to people with ties to white supremacy.” The post then urged a vote for Andrew Hosmer for mayor, whom Johnson was challenging, and Jennifer Anderson, another candidate for school board.
Accompanying the post was a campaign ad-like image that showed Johnson’s face, along with the words, “Extremist? Calls to resign? White supremacist? With questions like these... how can we trust Dawn Johnson and Liana Crowell to protect our students?”
A spokesperson for 603 Forward, who declined to speak on the record, said the messaging about white supremacy was targeted at Johnson, who caused a stir last year when she shared an article that originated on a neo-Nazi website. Johnson, at the time, said she didn’t know of the website’s philosophy.
He also noted that the overwhelming majority of 603 Forward’s election activity was with positive messaging, and a review of their Facebook Ad Library bears that out.
“We’re not calling Liana Crowell a white supremacist,” the spokesperson said.
Yet that wasn’t how Crowell saw it. She said she was first shocked, then upset, “then I was pissed,” when she saw the ad. She felt like there was a target on her back, and worse than that, on her family’s. Later that day, she was in her car, lined up to collect her child at the end of the school day. How many other parents in that line had seen the ad, she wondered.
“What are the teachers thinking if they’ve seen that? That’s not who I am. It’s an attack on you, but it’s also an attack on your family,” Crowell said.
Crowell wasn’t the only person disturbed by the ad. She immediately messaged Anderson, with whom she had enjoyed a collegial rapport since the start of the campaign. Anderson said she was “surprised” and “appalled” by the negative advertisement, which was meant to advance her own candidacy.
“That’s inappropriate,” Anderson said. “It has no place.”
Jay Tomlinson tossed the third hat in the ring. He wasn’t mentioned in the advertisement, but he said he had received his share of negativity. While speaking with voters at a city park, he said someone drove by and yelled obscenities at him. At the same event, a woman recorded him on her phone while asking leading questions about LGBTQ issues. And when his daughter went trick-or-treating — she went as a tax collector — there were three households that sent her away without candy.
Anderson won the election. She found it regrettable that her opponents were subjected to the kind of attacks they experienced.
“The three of us, we might disagree on everything, and that’s ok. We build bridges through communication.” Everyone wants the same basic things, she said, such as a safe community, strong economy, and good schools, and that should be kept in mind when disagreements are encountered. “We need to rise above that.”
Crowell, Tomlinson and Anderson came to The Laconia Daily Sun together to describe their experiences. Contacted separately, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who held off Johnson’s challenge and won re-election, said, “It’s challenging when outside groups get involved in municipal elections. Going forward, we can consider getting some guardrails in place,” that might help corral some campaign activity.
For example, Manchester requires that candidates and political committees register with the city clerk, and report their campaign expenditures.
Whatever it means, Anderson said she would to find a way to restore civility. Otherwise, decent, talented people could choose to stay on the sidelines instead of volunteering to serve their community.
“The end game is, what can be done about this,” Anderson asked. “It’s not just below the belt, it’s inhumane. We need to treat each other as people first.”
Despite the negativity, they said they wouldn’t be cowed.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Tomlinson said.
“I live here, I grew up here, I have a child in school, I plan on staying involved as much as I can,” said Crowell, who said that the ad had an unintended, encouraging effect. It was strangely flattering, she said. “Obviously I’m doing something, if they consider me a threat.”
