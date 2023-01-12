Bristol public safety

Bristol Fire Chief Ben LaRoche and Police Chief Jim McIntire discuss how they might alter the planned public safety building to fit into the budget for the job in this screenshot from a Jan. 5 meeting. The projected cost was up $601,000 after bidding.

BRISTOL — The selectboard is hoping that a review of the bids on the town’s new public safety building will provide the information they need to find savings on a project that is about $601,000 over budget before it even begins.

Fire Chief Ben LaRoche and Police Chief Jim McIntire brought the bad news to the selectboard on Jan. 5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.